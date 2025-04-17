Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Short Interest Update

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Grafton Group Stock Performance

Grafton Group Company Profile

Shares of GROUF stock remained flat at $11.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Grafton Group has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $12.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

