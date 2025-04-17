Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target Lowered to $5.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.60 to $5.30 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA raised Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Shares of GRAB opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Grab will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Grab by 7,238.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

