Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Sold by Twenty Acre Capital LP

Twenty Acre Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,672,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,600 shares during the period. Grab makes up 6.4% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Grab were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRAB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 87.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at about $696,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,666,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,414,000 after purchasing an additional 591,898 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grab by 4,311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 445,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 435,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Grab by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,181,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,932 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRAB. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -202.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

