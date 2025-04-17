Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 60.60 ($0.80) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £312.35 million, a PE ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 0.31. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.40 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70.60 ($0.93). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

In other Gore Street Energy Storage Fund news, insider Malcolm Robert King purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £17,400 ($23,031.11). 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

Launched in 2018, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is London’s first listed energy storage fund. The Company is the only UK-listed energy storage fund with a diversified operational portfolio located across four grids. It is listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange and included in the FTSE All-Share Index.

