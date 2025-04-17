Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Update

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the March 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of GOGL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,841. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Golden Ocean Group Company Profile
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
