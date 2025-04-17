Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Update

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,300 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the March 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 132.8 days.
Gold Road Resources Price Performance
Shares of ELKMF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885. Gold Road Resources has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.
About Gold Road Resources
