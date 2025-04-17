Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Up 93.8% in March

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of Global X Clean Water ETF worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Global X Clean Water ETF alerts:

Global X Clean Water ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AQWA opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.