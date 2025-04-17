Global Endowment Management LP Takes $553,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $28.65 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07.

Match Group Announces Dividend

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

