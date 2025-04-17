Global Endowment Management LP Sells 179 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Crown by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,095,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after buying an additional 176,959 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,116,000 after buying an additional 1,000,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Crown Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.