Global Endowment Management LP Purchases 20,485 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.08% of Fortrea worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortrea by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,250,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,014,000 after acquiring an additional 233,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortrea by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortrea by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,106,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $452.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.22 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTRE shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Fortrea Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

