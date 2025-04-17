GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 400 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after buying an additional 1,924,423 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after buying an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after buying an additional 743,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 112,896.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after acquiring an additional 381,590 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

NFLX stock opened at $961.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $956.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $888.16. The company has a market capitalization of $411.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.31.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

