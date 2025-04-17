GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for about 1.4% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $524.86 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $599.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.57.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.