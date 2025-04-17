Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.29. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

