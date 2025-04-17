General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,356,959 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of General Electric worth $116,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $3,400,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in General Electric by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 1.7 %

GE opened at $182.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.13 and its 200-day moving average is $186.58. General Electric has a 52-week low of $146.78 and a 52-week high of $214.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

