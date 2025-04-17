Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Piper Sandler

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GNRC. Citigroup raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Generac Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $195.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Generac by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

