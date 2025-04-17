GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC decreased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEV. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1,126.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $448.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.66.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $328.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion and a PE ratio of 59.16. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.25 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.