Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Down 9.3 %

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.70. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.