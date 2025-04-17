Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 500 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.14% of Brunswick worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Brunswick by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 65,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

