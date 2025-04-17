Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,750 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,821,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,597,000 after acquiring an additional 588,302 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,062,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,760,000 after acquiring an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,334,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,180,000 after purchasing an additional 110,022 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 504,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

