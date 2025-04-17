Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 199 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,600,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $2,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $379.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.41. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a PE ratio of 744.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $4,856,790.66. Following the transaction, the president now owns 405,308 shares in the company, valued at $145,351,554.96. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,401 shares of company stock worth $45,119,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.53.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

