Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.12% of Itron worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $215,713.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,860.40. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.64.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.44.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

