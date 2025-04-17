Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.01% of Surmodics worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRDX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 19.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 60,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Surmodics during the third quarter worth $6,593,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 192.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surmodics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Surmodics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $28.14 on Thursday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $42.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $402.29 million, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surmodics

(Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.