Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,176 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.88% of ZimVie worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ZimVie by 338.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 33,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZimVie by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZimVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ZimVie by 66.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 73,395 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZimVie by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZIMV shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on ZimVie in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

ZimVie Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $257.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ZimVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $111.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.67 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZimVie Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

