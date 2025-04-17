Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 16,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

