Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 4.93% of SuRo Capital worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSSS. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 8,025.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital Stock Down 2.4 %

SSSS stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.61. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSSS shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SuRo Capital

About SuRo Capital

(Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.