FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Riskified Issued By DA Davidson

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Riskified in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Riskified’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.66.

Riskified stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $714.16 million, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its stake in Riskified by 4,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

