Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Futura Medical (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.43 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Futura Medical had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%.
Futura Medical Stock Performance
Futura Medical stock traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 9.14 ($0.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25. Futura Medical has a 12-month low of GBX 8.47 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 45.56 ($0.60). The company has a market capitalization of £28.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.25.
About Futura Medical
