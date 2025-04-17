Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Update

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 128,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Stock Down 1.5 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Fury Gold Mines Limited ( NYSEAMERICAN:FURY Free Report ) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Fury Gold Mines worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FURY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.39. 101,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,397. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.02. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.56.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Articles

