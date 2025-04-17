Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Update

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 128,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FURY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines
Fury Gold Mines Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of FURY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.39. 101,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,397. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.02. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.56.
About Fury Gold Mines
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fury Gold Mines
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.