FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation comprises 1.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. 4,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

About FTAI Aviation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

