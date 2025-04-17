Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.75, but opened at $23.74. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 98,291 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

