Fourthstone LLC Sells 124,113 Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Fourthstone LLC reduced its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,744,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,113 shares during the period. Community West Bancshares accounts for about 6.6% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned about 9.21% of Community West Bancshares worth $33,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 118,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWBC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Community West Bancshares from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Community West Bancshares from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community West Bancshares

In related news, CEO James J. Kim acquired 1,600 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $27,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,690.08. This trade represents a 2.73 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Martin E. Plourd sold 7,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $148,918.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,514.62. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,805 shares of company stock valued at $104,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CWBC opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $305.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Community West Bancshares Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Further Reading

