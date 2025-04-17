Fourthstone LLC Purchases New Stake in FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA)

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 293,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000. FB Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 1.48% of FB Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,436,000.

FB Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

FBLA opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10. FB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

About FB Bancorp

FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.

