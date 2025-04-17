Fourthstone LLC Invests $488,000 in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.26% of First Western Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 184,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYFW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First Western Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Western Financial from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

First Western Financial Price Performance

MYFW opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $176.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. First Western Financial had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Western Financial Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

