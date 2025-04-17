Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,920 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $887,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $351.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.39. The company has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

