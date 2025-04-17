Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Purchases 1,034 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,753,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.71.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $464.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $501.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

