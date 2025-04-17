Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Has $805,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 218.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $126.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.73 and its 200-day moving average is $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $131.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

