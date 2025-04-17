Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Position Reduced by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Five Star Bancorp worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 25.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $35.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna Lucas purchased 2,650 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $75,339.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,320.68. The trade was a 28.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,381 shares in the company, valued at $14,410,525.25. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

