First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,192 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 3.41% of First Western Financial worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 347.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

MYFW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Western Financial from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Western Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $176.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.65. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. First Western Financial had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

