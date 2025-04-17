First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Strong-Buy” Rating

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on FQVLF. Stifel Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FQVLF
First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 0.9 %
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.04%. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Quantum Minerals
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.