First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Strong-Buy” Rating

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FQVLF. Stifel Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 0.9 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.50 and a beta of 1.32.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.04%. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

