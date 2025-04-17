First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Purchases 757 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $331.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.71. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,930,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

