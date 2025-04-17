First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April comprises approximately 0.6% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned about 1.00% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAPR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at about $715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $6,179,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 7.0 %

BATS BAPR opened at $41.06 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $200.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

