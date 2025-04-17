First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $3.78 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 265.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,417 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October makes up approximately 0.9% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned 0.59% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,882,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,483,000 after acquiring an additional 57,937 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 509.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 952,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 796,523 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,683,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 451,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after buying an additional 81,358 shares during the period.

POCT stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $771.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $40.57.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

