First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,931,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,901,000 after acquiring an additional 158,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,826,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,663,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,238,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,735,000 after buying an additional 608,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

MetLife Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MET opened at $71.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $82.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

