Financial Stocks To Follow Now – April 17th

UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Berkshire Hathaway, Bank of America, Uber Technologies, and Charles Schwab are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks represent equity shares in companies that operate within the financial services industry, including banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. These stocks are often sensitive to economic conditions, interest rate changes, and regulatory developments, making their performance closely tied to the broader financial market environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $134.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $450.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,307,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,383. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $516.05 and its 200 day moving average is $542.41. The firm has a market cap of $412.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $438.50 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,801,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,722,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.36. 3,561,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,424,848. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.97 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $649.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.27.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $522.18. 1,563,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,661. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $396.35 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $506.53 and its 200-day moving average is $477.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.78. 18,796,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,717,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $48.08.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.44. 9,289,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,395,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,525,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,067,035. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $141.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32.

