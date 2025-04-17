Farringdon Capital Ltd. Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

FDS stock opened at $428.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $441.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.69 and a one year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.90.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

