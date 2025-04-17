Farringdon Capital Ltd. Purchases New Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,386,000 after buying an additional 273,237 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $225.67 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.32.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.98%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.