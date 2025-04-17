Farringdon Capital Ltd. Makes New $974,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,065 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX opened at $126.25 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.30. The company has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

