Farringdon Capital Ltd. Invests $909,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average is $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.35 and a one year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.