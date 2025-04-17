F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF (RBIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF (NASDAQ:RBIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2035 per share on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF Stock Performance

RBIL stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF Company Profile

