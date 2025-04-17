Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Down 60.7% in March

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the March 15th total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 257.3 days.
Experian Price Performance
Shares of EXPGF stock remained flat at $45.06 on Thursday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,566. Experian has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28.
Experian Company Profile
